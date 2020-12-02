Wesson Christmas Parade to be held Dec. 4

The annual Wesson Christmas Parade will begin at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4.

It will start at Wesson Baptist Church, will proceed to Decell United Methodist Church, make a u-turn, and come through town again.

Following the parade, Santa will be at the Fire Station from 6 to 8 p.m. Kids are asked to bring a letter to Santa. They will be able to talk to Santa and pick up a bag of fruit and candy. Punch and cookies will be served.

Everyone attending is asked to practice social distancing, and wearing masks is encouraged.