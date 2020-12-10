Community Calendar

Saturday, Dec. 12

The Southwest Chapter of ABATE will have its monthly meeting at 5 p.m. Dec. 12 at Jeffrey’s Cycle Supply of Brookhaven. Jeffrey’s is located at 3326 East Lincoln Road, on the right. Big Metal building, eight miles from Highway 84. Raffle tickets are ready to sell for a gun voucher. All proceeds from the raffle will go into the Toy Run Fund. Meetings are open to the public. For more information, contact Carmen Hill at 601-754-8560.

Now – Tuesday, Dec. 15

Copiah County Farm Bureau is hosting a canned food drive from now to Dec. 15. Donations will be presented to Copiah County Resources and may be dropped off at the following Farm Bureau locations: 28088 Highway 28, Hazlehurst; or 408B E. Railroad Ave., Crystal Springs.