Crystal Springs Christmas Tree Lighting By Editor | December 10, 2020 Crystal Springs’ Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony was held Dec. 2 at Railroad Park. Mayor Sally Garland led the countdown to light the tree, followed by Christmas music sung by Ainsley Marler and Ramsay Prine. Posted in News Related Posts Holiday Events December 10, 2020 Veteran wreath-laying ceremonies scheduled December 10, 2020 Toys for Tots drive will help Santa this year December 10, 2020 Georgetown lights up the lane December 10, 2020 CS Annual Christmas Decorating and Lighting Contest Dec. 15 December 10, 2020