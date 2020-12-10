Lady Cobras go 1-1 in basketball action last week

By Rusty Newman

The Wesson Lady Cobras went 1-1 in basketball action last week. They defeated the Salem Lady Wildcats at home Tuesday night but were defeated by the North Pike Lady Jaguars in Summit on Friday.

The Lady Cobras overpowered the Lady Wildcats of Salem, defeating them 63-21. Wesson used a full-court press to create turnovers, and multiple Lady Cobras scored the ball to help them pull away safely with a victory.

