Toys for Tots drive will help Santa this year

An effort by Greater True Faith Outreach Ministries to collect toys for children will help ensure that more children in the area get a visit from Santa this year.

Deonka Mazie says the deadline for receiving the toys is Friday, Dec. 11. The greatest need is for bicycles for children ages 6-17 and tablets costing under $40.

The toy drive is covering seven counties in the area, and the effort will benefit children in the Copiah County area who may not have Christmas gifts this year.

Toys can be delivered to Greater True Faith Outreach Ministries at 115 W. Green St. in Hazlehurst.