Veteran wreath-laying ceremonies scheduled

By Tricia Nelson

Several holiday wreath-laying ceremonies will take place soon in the county as part of the Wreaths Across America program. The project is a way to honor deceased veterans while allowing organizations to raise funds. Wesson, Hazlehurst, and Crystal Springs cemeteries are holding public wreath-laying ceremonies while some groups have simply purchased wreaths for their own cemeteries.

Many individuals have sponsored wreaths for specific and non-specific veterans; however, several businesses and organizations have sponsored wreaths as well. For example, Crystal Springs Hardware paid for 13 wreaths, B&C Auto purchased 10, and the Knights of Columbus purchased 33, all through the Copiah Chapter DAR. The Copiah Chapter is sponsoring not only the Crystal Springs Cemetery but also other local cemeteries not covered by another organization. They have wreaths to be laid at Old Crystal Springs, Hopewell, Bethesda, Terry, Gallman, Pilgrim’s Rest, and Poplar Springs cemeteries. Beauregard Cemetery purchased wreaths for their veterans, also.

The wreath-laying ceremony for Crystal Springs Cemetery will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19. For those veterans who do not have a sponsored wreath, an American flag will be provided by the DAR. The ceremony will include brief information about some of the veterans buried in the cemetery. If anyone would like information shared about a specific veteran in the cemetery, please send an email to [email protected]

Socks for Heroes raised funds to purchase wreaths for the Wesson Cemetery and will hold a ceremony at 10 a.m. on Dec. 19. The ceremony for the Hazlehurst City Cemetery will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19, and the ceremony for Georgetown Community Cemetery will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 21.

Dec. 19 is the date chosen this year by Wreaths Across America to lay 253,000 wreaths in Arlington National Cemetery. Fresh balsam wreaths with large red velvet bows will be placed on each veteran’s grave. This is also the date most organizations have chosen to lay wreaths as well, but any date can be chosen.

The public is invited to attend any of the ceremonies, and volunteers may also help laying wreaths. Sales are also underway for next year. Organizations accept sponsorships throughout the year. It is never too soon to sponsor a wreath for a veteran and a special thanks to everyone who sponsored a wreath this year.