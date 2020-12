Donna Faye Kimble, 60, of Hazlehurst, passed away on Dec. 12, 2020, at her residence.

Mrs. Kimble was born on March 12, 1960, to J.C. Ingram and Billy Jean Ingram. She was a homemaker and a retired truckdriver.

Preceding her in death were her parents.

Survivors include her husband, Dewayne Kimble; son, Jeremy Cooley; and granddaughter, Meagan Bridges.