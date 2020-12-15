Edgar Ray Wilson, 89, of Crystal Springs, passed away on Dec. 9, 2020. A graveside service was held Dec. 12 at the Crystal Springs Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Service in Crystal Springs handled arrangements.

Mr. Wilson was born on May 28, 1931, in Crystal Springs, to Wiley Edgar Wilson and Winnie Ammons Wilson. After school, he immediately began working at a sawmill and worked at various sawmills until he retired at the age of 68.

Preceding him in death were his wife of 69 years, Johnnie Wilson; his parents; and three siblings, Nell Gillis, Blanche Anne Mobley, and Wiley Wilson.

Survivors include his daughters, Patricia Wilson Gardner, of Meadville; Deborah Wilson Norwood, of Hazlehurst; Elizabeth Wilson Rials, of Crystal Springs; Connie Rhea Wilson, of Crystal Springs; Lisa Wilson May, of Crystal Springs; 11 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; brother, Tommy Wilson, of Pearl; and sister, Ella Louise-Nippy Graggs, of Pearl.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to any pet shelter.