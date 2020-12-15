Elton Wayne McInnis, 87, of Wesson, passed away on Dec. 8, 2020, at his residence. A graveside service was held Dec. 11 at Zion Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Riverwood Family handled arrangements.

Mr. McInnis was born on May 31, 1933, to Willie Jenner McInnis and Lillie Mae Tarbutton McInnis. He was a retired automobile mechanic. He also served his country in the United States Army and was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church.

Preceding him in death were his parents; wife, Emma Lou McCray McInnis; and brothers, Alton Lee McInnis, William Jenner McInnis, Roger Dale McInnis, and Rev. Glenn McInnis.

Survivors include his wife, Carolyn McInnis; sons, Tony Wayne McInnis, Ricky McInnis; and stepson, Johnny Brekeen; daughters, Wanda Jean Peavey, Terri Lucinda Dove; stepdaughter, Sophia May; brother, Charles McInnis; sisters, Bernice Dodd, Claudell Layton; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.