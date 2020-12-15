James Evans Lever, 78, passed from this world to his heavenly home on Dec. 4, 2020, at Baptist Medical Center in Jackson. James never met a stranger and made many friends throughout his lifetime and never forgot those friends even though they might be separated by distance.

James was born on Dec. 2, 1942, the son of Evans and Webbie Lever, and lived in Macon. A 1960 graduate of Noxubee County High School, he attended Mississippi State University on a football scholarship and then attended East Mississippi Community College, where he played football for Coach “Bull” Sullivan. He joined the United States Army Reserve and proudly served our country from 1963 to 1969. He earned a B.S. degree in Business Administration at Delta State University in 1965. After moving to Jackson, he pursued his Juris Doctorate, which he received at Jackson School of Law (Cum Laude) in 1972, while working as an insurance adjuster. He and his family moved to Hazlehurst, where he started his private law practice. He had a successful career while practicing law for 46 years before retiring in 2018.

He enjoyed traveling and watching movies with his wife, Margaret, and enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren. He also enjoyed watching college football, especially Alabama, his favorite team. He enjoyed visiting with friends, while hunting and fishing.

James was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Margaret Lever, of Terry; son, Jeff Lever (Daphne), of Madison; son, Jimmy Lever (Jane); granddaughter, Julia Lever, of Madison; daughter, Nichole Walker; grandchildren, Madelyn Newman and Makynlie Walker, of Crystal Springs; daughter, Lisa Strand (Ryan); grandchildren, Sam and Finnley Strand, of Denver, Colo.

A graveside service was held Dec. 11 at Parkway Funeral Home, Ridgeland.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Baptist Foundation COVID-19 Relief Fund, 350 N. Humphreys Blvd., Memphis, TN 38120; www.bmhgiving.org; 901-227-7123.