Crystal Springs offers online payment option

The City of Crystal Springs has contracted with Nexbillpay to collect water and sewer bills online. The city’s system is available by going to cityofcrystalsprings.com and clicking on the pay water bill online icon. Use of the service guarantees next day credit on water accounts when a payment is completed.

Public Works Manager Alan Faler points out there are third party sites online that pop up during internet searches and will handle your payment, but they are not affiliated with the City. These sites send your payment by check through the mail and can sometimes take seven to 10 days to reach the water department. Payments not received by the 15th of the month may be placed on the cut-off list by the City.

Use of the City’s official website and the service contracted by Crystal Springs ensures timely payment.