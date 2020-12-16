Pet Of The Week

MINDY is a small, cute mixed-breed female puppy that is approximately four months old. Her breed mix is a mystery, but she will most likely be a small dog as an adult since her current weight is five pounds. She is sweet as can be and loves to snuggle. An adoption fee of $150 includes vaccinations and spay. See the Copiah Animal Shelter website at www.copiahanimalshelter.net for details, including online pet adoption application and more animals available for adoption. Text/call the 601-954-6447, or email [email protected] for more information and to set an appointment. The shelter, located at 27084 Highway 51 (at Highway 27), Crystal Springs, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and Saturday by appointment.