Sheriff’s Office receives award for litter removal

The Copiah County Sheriff’s Office was awarded second place for the Inmate Litter Removal Program conducted by the Mississippi Department of Transportation and Keep Mississippi Beautiful Partnership. Special thanks is given to litter patrol employees Alder McMillan and Ronald Scott for their work in this program. Pictured are (from left) Commander Derrick Cubit, Chief Deputy Jeremy Thornton, Ronald Scott, Sheriff Byron Swilley, and Alder McMillan.