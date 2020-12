Earnest Ray Stewart, 62, passed away Dec. 9, 2020. A funeral service was held Dec. 15 at Hazlehurst Funeral Home Chapel. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Mr. Stewart was born July 31, 1958, in Hazlehurst, to Lorene (McNair) and Isaiah Stewart Jr. He attended Parrish and Hazlehurst High Schools and graduated from Breckenridge Job Corps Center. He was a member of St. Peter Church of God in Christ.

Preceding him in death were his wife, Maxine Tanner Stewart; parents; and brother, William Paul Stewart.

Survivors include two sons, Erick Greenlee, of Gulfport; Channey Stewart, of Crystal Springs; nine grandchildren; three sisters, Anita Minor, Gloria Carlton, of Jackson; Sharon Stewart, of Auburn, Ala.; and two brothers, Leroy Stewart, James Stewart, of Jackson.