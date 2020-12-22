Joe Willie “Blue” Killingsworth, 60, passed away Dec. 12, 2020. A graveside service was held Dec. 19 at Hazlehurst City Cemetery, with Rev. Christopher Perkins officiating. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Mr. Killingsworth was born May 29, 1960, to Annie Lee and J.W. Killingsworth Sr. He was a member of St. Morris U.M.B. Church.

Preceding him in death were his father; daughter, Ya’Quanda Williams; and brother, Willie Lee Killingsworth.

Survivors include his mother, Annie Lee Killingsworth; brother, Larry Killingsworth; and sisters, Annie Brown, Catherine Killingsworth, Lesia Maye, and Elizabeth Johnson, all of Hazlehurst.