Rhonda Madden

Rhonda Cheek Madden, 71, of Crystal Springs, passed away Dec. 6, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19. There will be a family service on Dec. 28 at Antioch Baptist Church in Hazlehurst. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Madden was born on April 9, 1949, in Hazlehurst, to Nolan and Mary Frances Cheek. She spent most of her childhood in El Paso, Texas, and was a member of the Irvin High School Class of 1966. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Hazlehurst.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Oliver Madden III, and her parents.

She is survived by her children Wendy Reid, Charlie Owens and Amy Bullman; five grandchildren; sister, Susy DeLa Riva; and brother, Jay Cheek.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local animal shelter.