Robert Dear

Robert “Bob” E. Dear, 62, of Crystal Springs, passed away Dec. 16, 2020, at his residence. A graveside service will be held at Hopewell Cemetery at a later date. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs handled arrangements.

Mr. Dear was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church, where he was a deacon, taught Sunday school, and was in the choir.

He was preceded in death by his parents, J. R. Dear Jr. and Billie Neal Belding Dear; and a brother, John Dear.

He is survived by his brother, Scott Dear, of Crystal Springs; former wife, Joan Ellen Dear, of Crystal Springs; step-son, Billy F. Traxler Jr., of Crystal Springs; step-daughter, Teresa Lynn Lay, of Crystal Springs; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.