Albert Gerald (Jerry) Calloway, 71, of Crystal Springs, passed away peacefully on Dec. 21, 2020, at Copiah County Medical Center of complications from pancreatic cancer.

A memorial service was held on Dec. 29 at Crystal Springs United Methodist Church, with interment following at Bear Creek Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Service in Crystal Springs handled arrangements.

Jerry was born in Jackson on January 24, 1949, to Gerald Dean Calloway and Doris Stringer Calloway. He graduated from Provine High School in 1967 and attended Hinds Jr. College, where he played football and ran track. He graduated from Mississippi State University in 1972 with a degree in civil engineering. He was a civil engineer for the Mississippi Department of Transportation and also had a private land surveying business.

A devout Christian, Jerry was a faithful member of Crystal Springs United Methodist Church, where he sang in the chancel choir, was the tenor for the Good News Singers Quartet, served on many committees, and taught fifth and sixth grade Sunday school class for many years. Working with these children was a special joy to him, and he was inspired to write the “For God’s Children” devotional. He was a member of the Crystal Springs Lions Club, the Copiah County Cattlemen’s Association, American Society of Civil Engineers, and Mississippi Association of Professional Surveyors. He also volunteered with the SOS Food Pantry.

Jerry was actively involved in the family’s cattle operation. He enjoyed the outdoors and being with his family. He especially enjoyed his grandchildren’s activities and being part of them.

Jerry was predeceased by his parents; a brother, Harold Douglas Calloway, of Byram; and a sister, Deanna Calloway Harrison, of Mathiston.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Inza Hollingsworth Calloway, of Crystal Springs; a daughter, Charity Grace Calloway Berry (Shannon), of Crystal Springs; a son, Chad Howard Calloway, of Crystal Springs; and his twin brother, Larry Calloway (Jean), of Raymond. He is also survived by two grandchildren, whom he adored, Crosby Calloway Berry and Emily Grace Berry, of Crystal Springs.

Memorials may be made to Crystal Springs United Methodist Church Capital Improvements Fund, Children’s Ministries, or Music Fund, 306 W. Georgetown St., Crystal Springs, MS 39059; Crystal Springs Lions Club, 2005 Lake Copiah Rd., Crystal Springs, MS 39059; Mississippi Toughest Kids Foundation, P.O. Box 520, Crystal Springs, MS 39059; or Bear Creek Cemetery Association, 10937 Tank Rd., Crystal Springs, MS 39059.