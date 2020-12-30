Eunice W. Conley, 47, passed away peacefully on Dec. 14, 2020, of natural causes. born on Dec. 11, 1973, in Chicago, Ill., Eunice was the dearly beloved daughter of Willie Lee Conley (deceased) and Bobbie Jean Conley.

A resident of Crystal Springs, Eunice was an honor’s graduate of distinction as class historian from Crystal Springs High School in 1992, where she was a first chair clarinetist in the C.S.H.S. Marching Band. Eunice was also a graduate of Copiah-Lincoln Community College (Co-Lin) in 1994 with an Associate Degree in elementary education. At Co-Lin, Eunice was a first chair clarinet and saxophone player, as well as a concert choir soprano soloist. Eunice continued her educational pursuits at Jackson State University, where she received both her Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education and a Master of Science degree in elementary education in May 1996 and December 1997 respectively with honors.

Eunice was an excellent teacher with more than 20 years of experience. She was committed to the growth and development of every student. Eunice was a dedicated educator of kindergarten through sixth grade students in Northwest Rankin Elementary School, Clinton Public School District, Jackson Public School District (George Elementary), and at Copiah County School District (Crystal Springs Middle School).

Eunice lived her life to the fullest through simple pleasures and by talking with friends and family. Eunice had an uncanny ability to connect and reach people in a deep and meaningful way – to know her was to love her.

When Eunice was not dedicating her many talents in the classroom, she was in service to the Lord at St. Paul C.M.E. Church in Crystal Springs, where she was a lifelong choir leader, treasurer, stewardess, and youth Sunday school teacher. An avid animal lover, Eunice’s pets were a constant source of joy – all seen as her “fur babies.” She was a music enthusiast and gifted singer.

Eunice is survived by her loving mother, Bobbie J. Conley; and sister, Sherrie E. Conley; in addition to a plethora of aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, colleagues, and students whose lives she touched in many countless ways.

In adherence to COVID-19 restrictions, the family held a small, private funeral with immediate family. Interment was held at St. Paul C.M.E. Church in Crystal Springs, with pallbearer services from the faculty and staff of Crystal Springs Middle School.