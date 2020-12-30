Jerrie Lynn Mitchell, 60, met Jesus on Dec. 17, 2020, at her home in Winter Garden, Fla., surrounded by her family and friends. She was born on Aug. 4, 1960, to Rev. Jerry and Frankie Mitchell. Having grown up as a Methodist minister’s daughter, Jerrie lived in many cities across the south. She graduated in 1978 from Copiah Academy and the University of Mississippi School of Nursing in 1990. During her nursing career, Jerrie worked at UMC in the PACU department and went on to travel nursing across the south. Jerrie ended her 30-year career as a PACU nurse at Orlando Health.

Although Jerrie came from a large family, she expanded that family over the years as a loving and comforting friend to many. The most special group of friends were her “Soul Sistas,” who enjoyed traveling, reunions, and daily phone calls.

Jerrie was never one to complain about her pain or health. When asked about how she was feeling, she would bravely reply with her favorite quote, “It is what it is…”

Jerrie is survived by her parents, Rev. Jerry and Frankie Mitchell; her siblings, Mark Mitchell (Laura), Rebecca Mitchell Henley (Ross), and Stephen Mitchell (Karen); sisters of her heart, Lydia Scarborough Mitchell and Maria Regan (George); and Timothy McCully, her longtime friend.

Jerrie’s nephews and nieces were the joy of her life as she was of theirs. They are Brandon Mitchell (Mary Margaret), Eames Henley (Lyndsey), Morgan Henley Harris (Kyle), Andrew Mitchell (Paige), Virginia Henley, Stephanie Mitchell, Gracelyn Mitchell, and Ella Mitchell.

Her great nieces and nephews were an added bonus that Jerrie loved to spend time with and spoil. They are Ross Henley III, Micah Mitchell, Lynnlee Boyd Henley, Hayes Mitchell, and LittieAnn Harris. Her extended family included Amanda Whiffen Lytton (Trip, Cooper and Walker), Alicia Avril, Colin Avril, and Hannah Avril Cameron (Colin).

Jerrie was greeted in heaven by her paternal grandparents, Dwight and Thelma Mitchell; and her maternal grandparents, Frank and Pearlie Smith.

A memorial service was held on Dec. 28 at Parkway Funeral Home in Ridgeland. Interment followed in the Parkway Memorial Cemetery.

The family requests memorials be sent to the Methodist Foundation for the Mitchell Family Scholarship. These funds are awarded annually to United Methodist graduates to help offset college tuition expenses. Mail to Methodist Foundation, P.O. Box 2415, Ridgeland, MS 39158; or you may donate to the charity of your choice.

Every day we have loved you, now every day we will miss you.