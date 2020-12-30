Johnnye Pearl Box Creek, born on March 27, 1941, in Hazlehurst and a resident of Lexington Medical Lodge in Farmersville, Texas, departed this life on Dec. 15, 2020, at the age of 79.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Hazel Hennington Box, John Preston Box; her brother, John Philip Box; and her husband, Bruce Langdon Creek.

She is survived by her sister, Cherie Box Taylor; her daughters, Rebecca Creek Baxter and husband Brian, Jennifer Creek Steuerwald and husband Jimmy; grandsons, Chris Purcell, Mathew Purcell, and Michael Steuerwald; granddaughters, Lauren Steuerwald and Brandee Donahue and husband Nick; her great grandchildren, Tyler, Tristan and Evelyn; many nieces, nephews, and countless family and friends.

Due to COVID, a graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 6 at the Wesson Cemetery for her family and friends in Mississippi and Louisiana.