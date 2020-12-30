Linda Ann Deaton, 64, passed away Dec. 21, 2020, in her home after a brief illness. A memorial service will be held on Good Friday. Additional details will be announced at a later date. Stringer Family Funeral Service in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

Ms. Deaton was born on Oct. 23, 1956, to Vera Wiltshire and Jack Herbert Deaton. She was a 1974 graduate of Copiah Academy, received her master’s degree in education from Mississippi State University, and was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority. She worked in education most of her career as a teacher and later as an education consultant with Adams and Reese, LLP.

Preceding her in death were her parents and brother, Jimmy.

Survivors include her daughter, Laura Elizabeth Stewart; one grandson; brothers, Don Deaton and Scott Deaton; and stepmother, Sandra Matthews.

Memorials may be made to Copiah Animal Shelter or Brookhaven Animal Rescue League.