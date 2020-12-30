Maybelle Stewart Newsome, 70, passed away Dec. 23, 2020. A funeral service and interment were held Dec. 27 at Pine Leaf M.B. Church in Wesson, with Rev. Noah Moore officiating. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Mrs. Newsome was born Oct. 11, 1950, in Glancy, to Cecil and Margaret Stewart. She grew up in St. Morris U.M. Church in Hazlehurst and Pine Leaf M.B. Church. She attended Alcorn State University and majored in math, then went on to obtain her master’s and specialist’s degrees in math. She taught math for 27 years in the Copiah County area.

Preceding her in death were here parents; sisters, Rosezella, Alma, Deloice, and Annette; and brothers, Gus and John.

Survivors include her children, Lamont Newsome, of Slidell, La.; and Cecilia McGowan, of Wesson; six grandchildren; and brothers, Troy and William Stewart, of Hazlehurst.