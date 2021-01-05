Arthur James Farmer

Arthur James (Jim) Farmer, 87, of Crystal Springs, passed away Dec. 27, 2020 at The Orchard Nursing Home. A funeral service was held Dec. 31 at First Baptist Church, with burial at Harmony Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Service in Crystal Springs handled arrangements.

Mr. Farmer was a member of First Baptist Church and was secretary of the Masonic Lodge #452. He was a retired member of the Mississippi Army National Guard, who had served within the 323rd Aviation Company, 131st Aviation Bn, 185th Aviation Group, and HQ STARC as the Adjutant General (1988-1992).

He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Vanita (Nita) Farmer; and a daughter, Beverly Ann Wells.

He is survived by his wife, Bobbie Robinson Lamb Farmer; daughters, Jimmie Carter and Gigi Sullivan; step-son, Jesse Lamb; three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Youth Fund or Masonic Lodge #452.