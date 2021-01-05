Glen Doyle Simmons, 84, of Crystal Springs, passed away Dec. 30, 2020, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. A funeral service was held Jan. 5, 2021, at Springs of Praise Church, with burial at Old Crystal Springs Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs handled arrangements.

Mr. Simmons attended Springs of Praise Church. He was a Navy veteran who served on the USS Chiwawa.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Carl Simmons; and sisters, Deloris Johnson and Wilma Simmons.

He is survived by his wife, Melvaline Simmons; son, Wade Simmons, of Arkansas; daughters, Karen Lancaster and Regina Simmons, both of Arkansas; stepson, Ronnie Lack; stepdaughter, Cathy L. Lack; brother, Gary Simmons, of Allen, Texas; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.