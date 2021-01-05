Lisa Lynn Norman

Lisa Lynn Cowart Norman, 53, of Crystal Springs, passed away Dec. 23, 2020, at King’s Daughters Medical Center. A funeral service was held Jan. 2, 2021, at Harmony Baptist Church, Crystal Springs, with burial at Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery, Denham Springs, La. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs handled arrangements.

She was a member of Harmony Baptist Church, Crystal Springs.

She was preceded in death by her father, Lonnie Calvin Cowart; grandparents, Joseph and Myrtle Geautreaux, and William and Amy Cowart.

She is survived by her mother, Betty Geautreaux Cowart; and special friend, sister, and roommate for 19 years, Terry Parrish.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Harmony Baptist Church or charity of your choice.