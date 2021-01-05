Lula Marie Price, 64, passed away Dec. 27, 2020. Funeral services were held Jan. 2, 2021, at St. Peter Church of Christ Holiness, Hazlehurst, with Rev. Douglas Noel officiating. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Mrs. Price was born Feb. 18, 1956, in Hazlehurst, to L.E. “Gobber” Harris and Robenia Beasley Harris. She was a graduate of Hazlehurst High School and Utica Junior College, where she received a degree in childhood development. She was later employed at the Potter Company in Wesson. She was active in Mt. Canaan M.B. Church, where she served on the usher board, helped with church housekeeping, and served as Sunday school secretary.

Preceding her in death were her parents; sister, Ora Mae Harris; and brothers, Timothy Harris, Eddie Dean Harris, and Rev. Robert Harris.

Survivors include her husband, Donald Ray Price, of Hazlehurst; daughter, Marqiecha Price, of Hazlehurst; son, Chad Lamon Price, of Jackson; two grandchildren; sisters, Birtha Myles, of Baton Rouge, La.; Alice Fairman, of Brookhaven; Maggie Stewart, Rosa Corley, both of Hazlehurst; and Ada Harris, of Jonesboro, Ark.; brothers, Douglas Harris, of Hazlehurst; Bobby Harris, Willie Harris, David Harris, all of Crystal Springs; and Clyde Harris, of Ridgeland.