Tommie Lee Powell, 74, of Crystal Springs, passed away Dec. 19, 2020, at his home. A graveside service was held Dec. 29 at Crystal Springs City Cemetery, with Pastor Jessie Hackett officiating. Century Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Survivors include his wife, Lillie M. Powell, of Crystal Springs; sons, Darren (Big D), Derrick, and Christopher; daughter, Monica Pickett; sisters, Barbara Williams and Beverly Holiday, of Jackson; and Pamela Lawrence, of Crystal Springs; 16 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.