Services for William “G-Man” Granger were held on Jan. 4, 2021, at Bethel Baptist Church in Hazlehurst. Interment was at the church cemetery.

William “G-Man” Granger, 82, of Hazlehurst, passed from this life on Jan. 2 at his residence. He was born on Aug. 2, 1938, to James Watt Granger and Rosie O’Nell McKinzie Granger.

He served in the Air Force and retired from the oilfield. He was also a member of Bethel Baptist Church.

Preceding him in death were his parents; brothers, Harlton Granger, Raymond Granger; and sister, Erma Nell Vardaman; along with one grandchild, Dennis Mitchell Granger.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Louise Granger; sons, Mitchell Granger (Kristi) and Chuck Granger (Sally); daughter, Lanita Walker; brothers, John Granger and Stanley Granger; along with 10 grandchildren, Dana Moreau, Pete Moreau (Leigh), Misty Walker, Mandy Walker, Meghan Greer (Nathan), Payton Granger, Jenae Granger, Kasey Granger and Brandon Granger. He is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren.