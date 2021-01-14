Benjamin Daughtry

Benjamin Claude Daughtry, of Georgetown, passed away Jan. 8, 2021, surrounded by family. A memorial will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Jan. 23 that will be accessible at https://zoom.us/j/9802923283 with Meeting ID 980 292 3283, or by dialing in with +1-346-248-7799.

Ben was a longtime resident of Copiah County and was an elder for many years in the local congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

He was preceded by his wife, Sandra Carol Daughtry.

Survivors include his daughters, Janis, Verlyn, Karen, Carmen, and Phoebe; along with 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Ben by giving a gift or making peace with someone important in your life.