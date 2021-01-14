Services for Christopher Ryan Spear were held Jan. 13, 2021, at Springs of Praise Church, with burial at Ashley Cemetery in Hazlehurst. Riverwood Family handled the arrangements.

Ryan, 25, was born May 31, 1995. He graduated from Wesson Attendance Center in 2013 and pursued a career in the marine transportation industry. He played the guitar in his church, Springs of Praise.

Preceding him in death were his grandparents, Joseph and Marie Cooper; and great-grandmother, Jeanette Brewer.

Survivors include his parents, Jeanette and Jason Cheroni; brothers, Noah Spear, James Spear, and Ashley Cheroni; great-grandfather, John Brewer “PawPaw Doc”; and grandparents, Lynn and Newton Starnes, Freddie and Evelyn Cheroni.