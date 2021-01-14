Crystal Springs vs. Velma Jackson

In a recent matchup, Crystal Springs girls had a tough first half but made Velma Jackson panic as they tried to come back. Top scorer for Crystal Springs was Herlancia Miller (#1) with 15 points. Crystal Springs lost by a score of 55-41. (Photo by Crockett Action Shots)
Crystal Springs boys came out shooting against Velma Jackson recently and led during the first half. They traded the lead with Velma Jackson in the second half, which excited the crowd and made for a fun matchup. D. Jones (#1) led Crystal Springs with 10 points. The final score was 49-40 in Velma Jackson’s favor. (Photo by Crockett Action Shots)