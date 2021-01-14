Gennie Allen

Gennie Belle Allen, 88, of Hazlehurst, passed away Dec. 28, 2020 at Copiah County Medical Center. A funeral service was held Dec. 30 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Spring Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled arrangements.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Allen; and son, William Glenn “Tommy” Allen.

She is survived by her daughters, Francis Ann Hudson and Elizabeth Jean Johnson, both of Crystal Springs; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.