Hazlehurst vs. Wilkinson County

In a recent matchup between Hazlehurst and Wilkinson County, Rog’ne Hilliard (#20) puts a rebound back up as she is in double coverage. She had 14 points on the night. Hazlehurst won by a score of 55-30. (Photo by Crockett Action Shots)
In a recent matchup between Hazlehurst and Wilkinson County, Ivory Bogan drives to the goal after he stole the ball for a three-point play as he is fouled on this fast-break shot. He was the top scorer for the night. Hazlehurst defeated Wilkinson County by a score of 63-28. (Photo by Crockett
Action Shots)