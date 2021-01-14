Madera White Wilson, 95, passed away Jan. 2, 2021, in Atlanta, where she had lived for the last four months. Prior to this move, she lived in Clinton for 25 years. She was born Sept. 20, 1925, in Minter City, to W. Hilary White and Mavour Neen White.

Madera was the widow of L. Harold Wilson. After graduating from Copiah Lincoln Jr. College, she began her work career in Jackson, retiring from the Veterans Administration after 25 years. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Clinton.

Survivors include three daughters, Hilary Irussi, Vicki W. Bond, and Elizabeth W. McArthur; six grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

A family graveside service was held Jan. 9 at Springhill Cemetery, Martinsville. Stringer Funeral Home of Hazlehurst handled the arrangements.