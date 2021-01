Mildred Anita Hendrix, 61, passed away Jan. 3, 2021. A graveside service was held Jan. 9 at Hunter Cemetery in Hazlehurst, with Pastor Maurice Kendrick officiating. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Mildred was born April 1, 1959, to Pauline and David Hendrix. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Demonte Hendrix; sisters, Cherry and Catherine; and brothers, Charles Vernon, Howard, and David Jr.

Survivors include her children, Melvin Hendrix and Rockell Hendrix; one granddaughter; sisters, Barbara, Emma, Jerlean, Brenda, Evelyn, Eunice, Josephine, and Gladys; and brothers, Armitte P., Roger, Herbert, Michael, Jerry, Tyrone, and Sean.