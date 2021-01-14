Nancy Funchess Lyles Harris, 68, passed away Dec. 28, 2020, at her home. A graveside service was held Jan. 9, 2021, at Hazlehurst City Cemetery, with Rev. Lenard Hooker officiating. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Nancy was born May 12, 1952, in Hazlehurst, to Edward and Bertha Lee Lyles. She was a member of St. James M.B. Church.

Preceding her in death were her parents; , stepmother, Roberta Lyles; brother, Willie Charles Lyles; and step-sister, Dorothy Powell.

Survivors include her husband, Robert Harris; son, Dominque Harris, of Hazlehurst; brother, Edward Lyles, of Memphis, Tenn.; step-brothers, Steve and Bay Bay Lyles, of Michigan; and Chap Lyles, of Chicago; and step-sisters, Shirley, Valeria, and Shelia Lyles, of Chicago; and Bobbie Ann Robinson, of Hazlehurst.