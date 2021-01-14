Ruth Evelyn Slay, 88, of Harrisville, passed away Jan. 9, 2021. A private family service was held Jan. 12 at Stringer Family Chapel, followed by a public graveside service at Palestine Cemetery in Harrisville. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs handled arrangements.

Ruth was born July 16, 1932, to the late Guysell and Clyda Mae Barron. She was also preceded in death by her son, Charles (Chuck) David Slay.

Ruth attended Terry High School and was married to the late Charles W. Slay, of Crystal Springs. She attended Ft. Lauderdale University, where she received her degree in interior design and later had her own interior design business.

She is survived by her son, Guy Barron (Barry) Slay, of Harrisville; daughter, Pam Slay Savell, of Florence; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.