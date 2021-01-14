Tonja Shannon Byther, 61, passed away Dec. 30, 2020, at her place of business in Hazlehurst. A funeral service was held Jan. 8, 2021, at Greater New Zion M.B. Church in Hazlehurst, with Dr. Willie J. Jones officiating. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Tonja was born on Jan. 11, 1959, to the late Prosine Shannon McCoy and Freddie McCoy, of St. Louis, Mo. She attended Piney Woods School and Hinds Community College in Utica, where she received her barbering license. She was a self-employed barber for over 40 years. She was a member of Greater New Zion M.B. Church, where she sang in the choir, served as Deaconess, a Woman of Zion, president of the dining committee, and president of Pastor’s Aid.

Survivors include her husband of 37 years, Curtis J. Byther Jr.; children, Fremeko Shannon Tillman, of Texas; Prosine Tojauna Shannon and Cora Shannon-Maymon, both of Hazlehurst; stepchildren, Curtis D. Byther, of Flint, Mich.; Sala Colemon and Ayanna Mills, both of Detroit; and Latricia Byther, of Ohio; seven grandchildren; and five step-grandchildren.