Willie James Sandifer Sr., 65, passed away Jan. 3, 2021. A funeral service was held Jan. 9 at Jericho Church of Christ in Wesson, with Bro. John Larry officiating. Interment was at the church cemetery. House of Peoples Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Willie was born July 19, 1955, in Copiah County, to Booker T. Price Sr. and Mary Lee Sandifer Price. He was a 1973 graduate of Hazlehurst High School. He was an auto mechanic, auto body mechanic, and a licensed truck driver. He worked at many local companies, including Stewart’s Body Shop and Dixon’s Body Shop. He was a member of the Jerusalem Church of Christ in Hazlehurst.

Preceding him in death were his mother; wife, Patricia; daughter, Patricia Michelle; and brothers, Roy Lee Price, Booker T. Price Jr., Estes Price, Timothy Price Sr., and Billy Ray Smith.

Survivors include two sons, Willie Sandifer Jr. and Patrick Sandifer; two grandchildren; father, Booker T. Price Sr.; sisters, Mary Larry and Nora Singleton; and brothers, John Belton, John Price, Donald Price, Albert Price, Melvin Price, and Ervin Chapman.