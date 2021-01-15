Chautauqua Garden Club learns about native plants

Chautauqua Garden Club met on Jan. 6 at the Chautauqua Visitors Center. Twenty members were in attendance with hostesses Betty Barrentine, Tommie Barnhart, Mary Ellen Albritton, Tonya Herring providing and serving a delicious lunch. Money was collected for Pine Crest Bingo.

The guest speaker was Shelby Bearden, Extension Agent IV, MSU Extension—Copiah County. Bearden gave an informative program on “Native Plants.”

Club member Jenifer Turner gave the tip for the month on “Backyard Habitat.” Any outdoor space can offer food, water, shelter, and a place beneficial to insects and animals by helping pollinators and feeding birds.

At the February meeting, Paula Grayson with the Garden Clubs of Mississippi, Inc. will present a program on small floral designs.