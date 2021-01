Addie L. Taylor, 75, of Crystal Springs, passed away Jan. 7, 2021, in Jackson. A graveside service was held Jan. 16 at Miller Springs, with Rev. Herbert Gustavis officiating. Century Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Survivors include her sons, Johnnie B. Taylor Jr., of Atlanta; Jimmy Taylor and Romon Taylor, both of Crystal Springs; and daughter, Trimekeo Bryant, of Jackson.