A graveside service for Isaac Lafayette Turner Jr. was held Jan. 16, 2021, at Beauregard Cemetery in Wesson.

Mr. Turner, 75, of Wesson, passed from this life Jan. 14 at his residence. He was born in Grenada on Nov. 21, 1945, to Isaac Lafayette Turner Sr. and Ruth Marie Timmons Turner. He was a carpenter by trade and a member of Strong Hope Baptist Church. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 50 years, Gloria Turner; sons, Scottie Turner, Van Turner (Anna), and Brad Turner; daughter, Kim Runyan (Dean); sisters, Martha Hansen and B.J. Trotter; seven grandchildren, Brandon Runyan, Blake Runyan (Brandi), Quentin Runyan, Bryce Runyan (Catarina), Natalie Turner, Ty Turner, Kendall Claire Turner, and Oliver Runyan; one great-grandchild; as well as numerous other loving family members and friends.