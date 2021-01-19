Mary Frances Slay, born Sept. 10, 1940, in the little community of Pinola, entered her heavenly home on Jan. 15, 2021.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Guy A. Little and Mary Alice Davis Little; her brothers, Max and Freddie Little; and her husband, Alvin Clifton Slay.

Survivors are her two children: son, Alvin C. Slay Jr. (Little Al), of Crystal Springs; daughter, Charlotte DeAnn Wright (William M. “Marty” Wright), of Barlow; grandson, William Cody Wright (Victoria Allen Wright), of Wesson; brother, Shelton Little (Kay), of McComb; sisters, Joyce Wells, of McComb; Mildred Tillson (Elmer) and Martha Traxler, of Crystal Springs; a host of nieces and nephews; and devoted family member, Lucille Martin, of Crystal Springs.

The family resided many years in the Hopewell community and later moved to the Barlow area. After the passing of her husband, Alvin, Frances established her home in Crystal Springs, with “Little Al.” She was a dedicated member of Hopewell Baptist Church and equally dedicated to her current church family, First Baptist of Crystal Springs.

Frances loved playing the piano and organ, flowers, painting, making porcelain dolls, sewing, deer hunting, and church choir. She was truly a lady of southern charm when it came to entertaining or cooking for her family and friends. Recently, she was serving on the hospitality and property committees at FBC of Crystal Springs, was playing the organ for her church, was an active member in bunko groups, luncheon club, annual Grand Night event, and served in various community organizations in Crystal Springs. Without a flinch, she would voice her opinion without an apology but never hesitated to give a lending hand to someone in need. Her talents were many, but her greatest accomplishment was accepting her leading role as a mother to one of God’s special children. She knew her child sent from above brought stronger faith and richer love.

We rejoice as Frances is reunited with her parents, siblings, spouse, and loved ones. “Grancy” will surely be missed, but heaven is her reward for a life well-lived.

A graveside service was held Jan. 19 at Hopewell Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs handled arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Guardian Care Adult Daycare, 104 W. Railroad Ave., Crystal Springs, MS 39059 or FBC of Crystal Springs.