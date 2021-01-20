Community Calendar

Faith Tabernacle M.B. Church

to hold revival Jan. 27-29

Faith Tabernacle M.B. Church will hold revival at 7:15 p.m. nightly Jan. 27-29. The theme will be “P.U.S.H. – Pray Until Something Happen.”

The speakers will be as follows: Wednesday night – Pastor Lonnie Oquinn, of New Salem M.B. Church; Thursday night – Pastor Korey Langston, of New Zion Baptist Church; and Friday night – Dr. Antione Eakins, of Houston, Texas.

The church is located at 2117 Experiment Station Rd., Crystal Springs.