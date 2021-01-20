Frederick R. Boyd, 52, passed away Jan. 11, 2021. A graveside service was held Jan. 16 at Clear Creek #1 Cemetery in Hazlehurst, with Rev. Perry L. May officiating. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Mr. Boyd was born Sept. 5, 1968, in Cook County, Ill., to Caroline Boyd-Gilmore and Henry Fred Chapman. He was a 1986 graduate of Hazlehurst High School and a member of Spring Ridge M.B. Church. Throughout the years, he served as an officer at Hazlehurst Police Department, UMC Police Department, a volunteer firefighter for Hazlehurst Fire Department, an officer and investigator for Copiah County Sheriff’s Department, as well as many other jobs, including Miss. Job Corps Center.

Preceding him in death were his mother; stepfather, Ed Gilmore; and grandson, Reginald Jr.

Survivors include his father, Henry Fred Chapman, of Pinola; daughters, Nakei Boyd and Jessica Boyd, of Hazlehurst; sons, Reginald Boyd, of Hazlehurst; Marquez Porter, of Crystal Springs; eight grandchildren; brothers, Frank Boyd, of New Orleans, La.; Carlos Chapman, Jeremy Chapman, of Hazlehurst; Ricky Glasper, of Crystal Springs; and sisters, Jackie Chapman-Leverette, of Byram; and Sharon Curtis, of Hazlehurst.