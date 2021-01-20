Joyce Simmons, 89, of Hattiesburg, passed away Jan. 10, 2020. A graveside service was held Jan. 14 at Hazlehurst Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Service in Hazlehurst handled arrangements.

Joyce was born on Dec. 24, 1931, in Hazlehurst, to Robert Slay and Marguerite Love Slay. She resided in Crystal Springs when she was younger but later moved to Hazlehurst. She was a 1949 graduate of Hazlehurst High School, where she was a member of the cheerleading squad.

She married Bryan (Donald) Simmons and to this union, three sons were born (Don, Steve, and Bob).

She was a stay-at-home mom before working as a bookkeeper for a lumber company in Hazlehurst for approximately 10 years. She relocated to Jackson upon accepting a position as a receptionist at an orthodontic clinic. After 10 years at the clinic, Joyce retired, and the family moved back to Hazlehurst. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Hazlehurst, where she was a participant of the women’s auxiliary group.

She also has six grandchildren.