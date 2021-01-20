Laverne C. Easterling, 66, passed away Jan. 11, 2021. A graveside service was held Jan. 16 at Hazlehurst City Cemetery, with Rev. Martin L. Washington officiating. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Mrs. Easterling was born March 1, 1954, in Hazlehurst, to Essie Curtis and Minnie Lee Harris Curtis. She was a 1972 graduate of Hazlehurst High School and attended Utica Junior College. She was a member of St. James M.B. Church.

Preceding her in death were her parents; sisters, Joseaphine Hill, Mary Anna Ferrell, Willie Singleton, Dorothy Tanner-Funchess; and brother, James Earl Curtis.

Survivors include her children, Quako Curtis and Walter “Spunk” Easterling Jr.; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Essie Lee McCarthy, Barbara Ann Green, Helen Curtis, Edna McMillian; and brother, Robert Curtis.