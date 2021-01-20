Mattie Inez Jackson, 90, of Wesson, passed away Jan. 17, 2021, surrounded by her family and friends. A graveside service was held Jan. 20 at Springhill Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled arrangements.

Inez was born Feb. 16, 1930, in Wesson, to Jasper Walker and Mattie Hamilton Walker. She was a lifelong member of Springhill Pentecostal Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles D. Jackson; son, Chuck Jackson; grandson, Colby Porter; and brothers, Lawrence Doc Walker, Bobby Walker, and Jasper “Butch” Walker.

She is survived by her children, Steve Jackson, Donis Hall, and Brenda Caraway, all of Wesson; brother, Curtis Billy Walker, of Wesson; sisters, Edith May Tarber and Lou Ellen Smith, of California; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to Springhill Pentecostal Church, 1090 Spring Hill Rd., Wesson, MS 39191.