Michael Norton, 38, of Hazlehurst, passed away at his residence Jan. 15, 2021. A private family service will be held at a later date. Stringer Family Services of Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

Michael was born Dec. 30, 1982, in Jackson. After high school, he joined the family business doing home construction and carpenter work.

Michael is survived by his daughter, Hailey Hicks; brother, Chad Clarke; sister, Leslie Clarke; and mother, Patsy Clarke.